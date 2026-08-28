'Even Today, I Can't Believe It...': NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Remembers Ajit 'Dada' On Raksha Bandhan; Pens Heartfelt Note For Late Brother |

Mumbai: NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule remembered her late brother and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an emotional Raksha Bandhan post, seven months after his death in a plane crash.

Sule shared a series of old photographs on X showing moments with Ajit Pawar, including pictures from Raksha Bandhan in which she is seen tying a rakhi to her brother. Both can be seen smiling candidly while sharing a sweet moment

प्रिय दादा,



आज राखीपौर्णिमा... पण यावेळी तू सोबत नाहीस, ही जाणीव मनाला खूप अस्वस्थ करत आहे. सात महिन्यांपूर्वीची ती भीषण सकाळ आणि तुझं अचानक निघून जाणं... यावर आजही विश्वास बसत नाही.



लहानपणापासून एकत्र वाढताना आपली भांडणं, एकमेकांवरचं प्रेम आणि एकमेकांविषयीचा अभिमान हाच आपल्या… pic.twitter.com/rlyUMuslMt — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) August 28, 2026

Supriya Pens Heartfelt Note For Late Ajit Pawar

In her heartfelt note addressed to 'Dada', Sule said this Raksha Bandhan felt different as Ajit was no longer with the family. She recalled the shock of his sudden death and said she still finds it difficult to believe that he is gone. "Today is Raksha Bandhan... but this time, you're not with us, and this realisation is making my heart deeply restless," Sule wrote.

Recalling their childhood, she spoke about their fights, affection and the pride they shared in each other. She said their bond had been built through the years they spent growing up together.

Sule also expressed how she still feels that Ajit could suddenly return, allowing her to tie the rakhi on him and spend time laughing and talking with his sisters and family. "The void created by your absence can never be filled," she wrote, adding that she hoped his love and blessings would always remain with her.

Ajit Pawar Died In Plane Crash

Ajit Pawar, who was serving as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, died on January 28, 2026, when a Learjet 45 aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati Airport in Pune district. The crash killed all five people on board, including Pawar, his personal security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots.

His death had triggered widespread mourning across Maharashtra, with political leaders and supporters paying tribute to the veteran politician. Sule's Raksha Bandhan message comes seven months after the tragedy, as she remembered her brother through old family memories and photographs.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/