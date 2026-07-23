Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Unveils Bronze Statue Of Late Husband Ajit Pawar In Baramati, Day After His Birth Anniversary - VIDEO

Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Unveils Bronze Statue Of Late Husband Ajit Pawar In Baramati, Day After His Birth Anniversary |

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Thursday unveiled a full-size bronze statue of late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Baramati, Maharashtra.

The event followed a day after Ajit Pawar's birth anniversary. The inauguration ceremony was led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, alongside family members, including Jay Pawar, and other supporters.

#WATCH | Baramati, Maharashtra: Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar unveils a full-length statue of late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Baramati. On the occasion, Nataraja Kala Mandal organised an exhibition showcasing photographs of Ajit Pawar. pic.twitter.com/wtJFVQEiPj — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026

The unveiling of the statue was later followed by a photo exhibition organised by Nataraja Kala Mandal to commemorate Ajit Pawar's tribute in the state. The exhibition featured photographs capturing moments from Pawar's life, spanning his childhood to his political career.

Sunetra Pawar pays floral tribute at the event

Sunetra Pawar, who assumed office following the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, paid floral tributes and offered prayers earlier at the event.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) account, she wrote, "On this occasion, floral tributes were offered to the statue, and respectful homage was paid to the esteemed Dada. Following that, by visiting the photo exhibition, various phases of Dada's life, his zeal for public service, his contributions to development, and many unforgettable moments were experienced, bringing his memories to life once again."

Writing about Pawar's legacy, Sunetra further wrote in her post that his work, commitment to public welfare, and visionary outlook on development would continue to inspire generations to come. "The legacy he left for the all-round development of Maharashtra, including Baramati, and the path of development he showed will forever remain a source of inspiration," her post read.

Ajit died in a plane crash

According to reports, Ajit Pawar died on the morning of January 28 when the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) carrying him crash-landed while attempting to land at Baramati Airport in Pune district. The crash resulted in the deaths of all five people on board, including Pawar, his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots.