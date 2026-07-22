Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Husband Ajit Pawar On His Birth Anniversary, Says 'Your Memories Will Live On Forever'

"For so many years, I celebrated your birthday with such joy, enthusiasm and pride. Our home would be filled with happiness and blessings. But today, observing this day as your birth anniversary, my heart breaks completely from within," she wrote | @SunetraA_Pawar

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar has penned an emotional tribute to her late husband on his birth anniversary, expressing the deep void left in her life since his untimely demise. In a heartfelt social media post shared on Wednesday, she remembered the years they celebrated his birthday together and reflected on the pain of commemorating the occasion after his passing.

Ajit Pawar lost his life in a tragic plane crash earlier this year while travelling to Baramati for an official engagement. His sudden demise sent shockwaves across Maharashtra, with political leaders and citizens mourning the loss of the senior leader. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, the Deputy Chief Minister said that a day that was once marked by celebration and happiness is now filled with grief and cherished memories.

"For so many years, I celebrated your birthday with such joy, enthusiasm and pride. Our home would be filled with happiness and blessings. But today, observing this day as your birth anniversary, my heart breaks completely from within," she wrote.

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Recalling his unwavering support throughout her journey, she described him as the strongest pillar in her life, saying his encouragement and companionship had helped her face every challenge with confidence.

"At every turn of my life, you stood by me as my greatest strength. That reassuring pat on the back in difficult times and the companionship you gave me are now gone, leaving everything feeling empty," the post read.

Pawar also said she still finds it difficult to come to terms with his absence and never imagined that fate would take away someone so important so soon.

Expressing how his values continue to inspire her, she said his ideals, discipline, commitment to public service, and unconditional love remain alive in her heart despite his physical absence.

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"Even if you're no longer with me physically today, your thoughts, your memories, your spirit of service toward people, your discipline, and the love you gave will live on forever in every breath, every fibre of my being," she wrote.

Concluding the emotional message, she paid a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, saying, "To the companion of my life, to your sacred memories—a heartfelt and respectful salute."

The deeply personal post resonated with many on social media, with supporters and well-wishers offering condolences, remembering his legacy, and extending their strength to the Deputy Chief Minister and her family.