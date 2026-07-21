'Foul Smell, Fungus & Insects': Pune Man Flags Alleged Contamination In YiPPee! Noodles | WATCH | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A resident of Bopkhel in Pimpri-Chinchwad has alleged that he found fungus-like growth and insects inside a packet of Sunfeast YiPPee! noodles purchased from a local shop. The consumer has lodged a complaint on a food safety portal, seeking an inquiry into the quality of the packaged food product.

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According to the complainant, Mahendra Rushi Bhingardive, he noticed a blackish and greenish fungus-like layer on the noodles after opening the sealed packet. He also claimed that the product emitted a foul smell.

The complaint states that the affected packet bears batch number BR405F6 and carries FSSAI licence number 10012031000312. The consumer has urged authorities to verify the batch number, manufacturing date, best-before date and other product details to determine the cause of the alleged contamination.

The complaint has been forwarded to the concerned Food Business Operator (FBO) through the food safety portal. As of now, no official findings have been released regarding the allegations.

The exact reason for the alleged contamination remains unclear. It will be known only after an inspection determines whether the issue was caused by a manufacturing defect, damaged packaging, improper storage or any other factor.

Instant noodles are widely consumed, especially by children and young adults. The incident has raised concerns over food safety among consumers.

The Free Press Journal has reached out to ITC Ltd for its response. The report will be updated after the company's reply is received.