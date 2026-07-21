Pune VIDEOS: 'How Did A New Road Collapse?' Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Slam PCMC After Ravet-Kiwale Stretch Caves In | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A key road connecting Ravet and Kiwale in Pimpri-Chinchwad has remained closed for more than a week after a portion of it caved in following heavy rains, forcing commuters to take a three- to four-kilometre detour. The incident has raised questions over the quality of the road, which was constructed only a few months ago.

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The road, located near Narmada Park Housing Society, collapsed by around four to five feet during the early July rains. Residents alleged that despite the damage being reported days ago, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has not started repair work. The closure has caused inconvenience to people in the Akurdi Station area who use the route as a shortcut to Ravet, Kiwale, Dehu Road, and the bypass.

A resident of Narmada Park Housing Society said the road is the only direct route for many people in the area. He claimed the road collapsed because rainwater collects at the spot and urged the civic body to repair it immediately. He also questioned how a newly built road could develop such damage within a few months.

Responding to the issue, PCMC Assistant Commissioner and A Regional Ward Officer Nivedita Gharge said an inspection had been carried out at the site. She said the civic body has issued a notice to the concerned builder and sought an explanation. “Appropriate action will be taken after receiving the builder's reply and a report from the civil department,” she added.

According to the notice issued by the A Regional Office, municipal officials found that debris had been dumped illegally in the natural nallah bed and its buffer zone near Sector 26, Plot No. 156. The notice stated that the dumping obstructed the natural flow of rainwater and could lead to flooding in the area.

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It directed the person concerned to remove the debris immediately, warning that legal action would be taken under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act and local body rules if the directions were not followed.

Meanwhile, local residents have demanded that the damaged road be repaired on a war footing to restore normal traffic movement and prevent further inconvenience.