Pune Bans Entry Of Heavy Vehicles During Monsoon To Prevent Traffic Congestion | Sourced

Pune: To reduce traffic congestion during the monsoon, Pune District Collector and District Magistrate Jitendra Dudi has banned the entry of heavy and goods vehicles into the Pune City Police Commissionerate limits with immediate effect. The restrictions will remain in force until further orders.

The decision has been made to prevent trucks from breaking down or becoming stranded on busy roads during heavy rains, which often lead to long traffic jams across the city. The district administration has urged transporters and truck operators to follow the notified diversion routes to help maintain smooth traffic movement.

Goods vehicles entering Pune for loading and unloading will only be allowed between 11 pm and 6 am. Vehicles coming from Ahilyanagar will enter through Nagar Road, Wagholi, Kharadi Bypass and Shastrinagar before reaching the designated route. Vehicles arriving from Solapur have been instructed to enter via Magarpatta, Bhairoba Nala, Lullanagar Chowk, Gangadham Chowk and Market Yard.

Under the new traffic plan, heavy vehicles travelling from Solapur towards Mumbai have been diverted through the Kedgaon–Chaufula–Nhavare–Talegaon Dhamdhere–Shikrapur–Chakan route. They can also use the Uruli Kanchan–Koregaon Mul–Ashtapur–Talegaon Dhamdhere–Shikrapur–Chakan route.

Vehicles travelling from Mumbai towards Solapur have been directed to take alternative routes through Talegaon Dabhade, Chakan, Shikrapur, Talegaon Dhamdhere and Chaufula. Another diversion has been provided via Katraj, Dive Ghat, Saswad, Jejuri, Morgaon and Supe before connecting to the Solapur highway.

Heavy vehicles moving between Mumbai and Ahilyanagar must now travel through Talegaon, Chakan, Khed, Manchar, Narayangaon and Alephata. Meanwhile, trucks travelling from Saswad towards Solapur have been asked to use the Saswad–Jejuri–Morgaon–Supe–Kedgaon–Chaufula route.

Collector Jitendra Dudi said the restrictions are a precautionary measure to keep traffic moving smoothly during the rainy season. He said heavy vehicles often develop mechanical problems or get stranded during heavy rainfall, leading to major traffic bottlenecks on Pune's key roads. He added that the order will remain in force until further notice.