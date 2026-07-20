Pune: College Student Alleges Two-Year Sexual Assault And Video Blackmail by Four Men; All Accused Arrested | Representational image

Pune: A shocking case of alleged sexual assault has come to light in Pune, where a 21-year-old college student has accused four men of repeatedly sexually assaulting her over the past year while allegedly threatening to circulate her obscene videos online.

Based on the victim's complaint, the Wagholi Police have registered a case and arrested all four accused.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Faran Sheikh, Fazal Sheikh, Rehan Sheikh, and Sahil.

According to police, the complainant is a resident of the Viman Nagar area and had enrolled in a reputed college in Pune in 2025. During her first year at the college, she became acquainted with Faran Sheikh. The friendship allegedly developed further, after which Faran is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting her.

The survivor has further alleged that the other three accused also sexually assaulted her at different locations over the past year. She stated that the accused allegedly blackmailed her by threatening to make her obscene videos viral if she reported the incidents or refused their demands.

Following the complaint, the Wagholi Police registered an FIR and arrested all four accused. They are currently in police custody.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the sequence of events, the roles of each accused, and to collect digital and other forensic evidence related to the allegations.

The investigation is underway, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.