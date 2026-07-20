VIRAL VIDEO: Spain & Argentina Fans Engage In Heated Brawl In Pune; Ronaldo Fan Steals The Show | Video Screengrab

A screening of the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain turned chaotic in Pune after fans of the two teams got into a heated brawl. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

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Reportedly, football fans had gathered at several restaurants, clubs and pubs across the city to watch the screening of the FIFA World Cup final. During one such screening, a heated argument broke out between Argentina and Spain fans, which quickly escalated into a physical fight.

The viral video shows the fans exchanging punches and kicks as others attempt to seperate them. The exact reason behind the clash remains unclear.

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However, amid this chaos, a spectator wearing a Cristiano Ronaldo jersey grabbed the internet's attention. He was seen enjoying the brawl by climbing onto the table.

Meanwhile, substitute Ferran Torres emerged as Spain's hero, scoring the decisive goal in extra time as his team edged defending champions Argentina 1-0 to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 title at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

After a tense and fiercely contested 90 minutes ended goalless, Torres finally broke the deadlock in the 106th minute. The forward latched onto Nico Williams' headed knockdown before unleashing a powerful left-footed strike beyond Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to seal Spain's second FIFA World Cup triumph, their first since winning the title in South Africa in 2010.