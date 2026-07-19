Pune: SPPU Hosts First Comprehensive National Seminar On Transgender Identity And Inclusion |

Pune: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), in collaboration with the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department (SJSAD), Government of Maharashtra, organised a two-day Comprehensive National Level Seminar on Awareness of Transgender Identity and Issues on July 11 and 12. The seminar aimed to sensitise non-transgender participants while promoting greater understanding, inclusion and acceptance of the transgender community.

The programme was jointly organised by SPPU's Department of Education and Extension (DEE) and the Gender Studies Department. Experts, academicians, medical professionals, policymakers and transgender community leaders from across the country participated in the event, which was fully funded by the Surya Foundation, Delhi.

The seminar focused on key issues including transgender identity, educational inclusion, psycho-medical perspectives, socio-cultural challenges, legal rights, government welfare schemes and strategies for creating an equitable and inclusive society. Speakers emphasised the importance of dignity, equal opportunities and institutional support for transgender persons.

The inaugural session was attended by Rashtriya Seva Bharati representative Shri Rishipalji Dadwal and Dr Sanvi Jethwani, Co-Vice President of the Maharashtra Transgender Welfare Board. Both highlighted the need to change societal attitudes through awareness programmes to ensure greater acceptance of transgender persons.

The first technical session explored psycho-medical aspects of transgender identity. Raveena Bariha, Expert Member of the National Council for Transgender People (NCTP), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, spoke about the historical recognition of transgender identities in ancient India and references in epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata. Dr Girija Mahale, Head of the Department of Emotional Wellbeing at Symbiosis International University, discussed the psychological challenges faced by children experiencing gender incongruence and transgender individuals, while endocrinologist Dr Vaishali Deshmukh explained the role of the endocrine system in gender development.

A special interaction session featured Sadhana Mishra, Mohini and Shubhi, all members of the transgender community, who shared their personal journeys and highlighted the importance of social acceptance, family support and equal opportunities.

The education-focused session saw Deputy Commissioner Radhakrushna Devdhe of the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department outline various welfare schemes and government initiatives aimed at bringing transgender persons into the mainstream. Dr Aparna Lalingkar, Expert Member of the National Council for Transgender People, stressed the need to develop age-appropriate awareness content for schools and higher educational institutions. Dr Geeta Shinde, Head of SPPU's Department of Education and Extension, proposed a Comprehensive Facilitation Education Programme in collaboration with the state department to strengthen educational inclusion for transgender persons. The proposal has been submitted to Maharashtra Minister Madhuri Misal.

The second day featured discussions on socio-cultural and legal dimensions of transgender rights. Avi Sharma, lecturer at DES Pune University, examined the impact of rigid notions of masculinity and femininity on gender identity, while Simran Arora, Advocacy Officer with Alliance India, and Raveena Bariha spoke about constructive activism and community engagement.

The legal session was led by Dr Reshma Prasad, a civil court judge from Patna, who traced the evolution of the transgender rights movement in India and discussed recent amendments to transgender welfare legislation in 2026.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale as the Guest of Honour and Maharashtra Minister of State for Social Justice Madhuri Misal as the Chief Guest. Athawale called for a dedicated law to address atrocities against transgender persons, similar to protections available under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Misal announced plans to develop a dedicated portal to collect data on transgender persons to facilitate targeted welfare schemes and assured budgetary support for similar awareness programmes across Maharashtra.

Representing the participants, PSI Laxmi Kambale said the seminar provided comprehensive insights into transgender identity and related issues, while emphasising the need for more such awareness initiatives.

The seminar was coordinated by Dr Geeta Shinde and Dr Aparna Lalingkar. Dr Vilas Adhav, Director of the School of Education, SPPU, delivered the vote of thanks. Senior university officials, including Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Parag Kalkar, representatives of the Surya Foundation, members of the SPPU Management Council and Senate, were also present.