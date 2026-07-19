Pune: Thousands Join ISKCON's Grand Jagannath Rath Yatra On Tilak Road |PHOTOS | Anand Chaini

Pune: Devotees in large numbers gathered on Tilak Road on Sunday as ISKCON Pune organised the annual Bhagwan Jagannath Rath Yatra. The colourful procession drew thousands of people, who filled the streets with devotional chants, music and dance.

The beautifully decorated chariot carrying the idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra moved through Tilak Road amid a festive atmosphere. Devotees of all ages walked alongside the chariot, singing bhajans and chanting "Hare Krishna" while dancing with great enthusiasm.

The procession witnessed a huge turnout, with devotees and residents lining both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of the Rath Yatra. Many families, children and visitors also joined the celebrations, making the event one of the largest religious gatherings in the city.

ISKCON volunteers managed the procession and guided devotees throughout the route to ensure the event was conducted smoothly. The atmosphere remained peaceful as participants offered prayers and celebrated the annual festival with devotion and joy.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is celebrated every year by ISKCON to mark the annual journey of Lord Jagannath. The Pune procession once again brought together thousands of devotees in a vibrant display of faith, unity and spiritual celebration.