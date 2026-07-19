Pune: 10–12 Injured, Bus Driver Critical After Travel Bus Crashes Into A Container In Khed

Pune: 10–12 Injured, Bus Driver Critical After Travel Bus Crashes Into Container In Khed | Sourced

Pune: At least 10 to 12 passengers were injured after a travel bus crashed into a container truck at Dhamne Phata in Khed taluka of Pune district on Saturday. The bus driver suffered serious injuries, while several passengers were also hurt in the accident.

According to preliminary information, the travel bus was carrying passengers to a wedding when the container truck moving ahead suddenly came to a halt. The bus could not stop in time and rammed into the rear of the container, causing extensive damage to its front portion.

The impact left the driver critically injured, while 10 to 12 passengers sustained injuries, some of them serious. Panic broke out at the accident site as locals rushed to help those trapped inside the bus.

Residents and bystanders quickly rescued the injured and shifted them to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition of some of the injured is reported to be serious.

Police reached the spot soon after the accident and began an investigation. Officials are trying to determine the exact cause of the crash.