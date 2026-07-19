Pune: 132 kV Power Line To Be Shifted For Swargate–Katraj Underground Metro Project | Anand Chaini

Pune: The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) will relocate an existing 132 kV overhead power transmission line near Balaji Nagar to make way for the construction of the Swargate–Katraj underground Metro corridor.

Maha-Metro has invited national competitive bids for the project and will carry out the work in coordination with the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL). Officials said shifting the power line is an important step before major excavation and construction work can begin.

The Balaji Nagar station is one of three underground stations planned on the 5.46-km Swargate–Katraj Metro extension. The other two stations will be at Market Yard and Katraj. The new corridor will extend Pune Metro's existing north-south route beyond Swargate and improve connectivity to the city's southern areas.

Atul Gadgil, Director of Works at Maha-Metro, said relocating high-voltage transmission lines is one of the key pre-construction activities needed before work on the underground station can move ahead at full pace. He added that a similar exercise is currently being carried out at Chinchwad for the PCMC–Bhakti Shakti Metro extension.

The project includes the engineering, installation, testing and commissioning of the modified Bibwewadi–Kothrud transmission line. It also involves dismantling the existing transmission towers. The relocation is necessary to provide enough vertical clearance for the underground station, tunnel approach and related infrastructure near Bharati Vidyapeeth Hospital.

MSETCL officials said the existing 132 kV transmission line is a crucial part of the electricity network. They said the work will be carried out in phases to ensure there is no disruption to the power supply while maintaining all technical and safety standards.