Pune Crime: Posing As Police, Gang Tries To Rob Businessman Of ₹1 Crore | AI generated

Pune: Three persons have been arrested for allegedly attempting to rob a businessman of ₹1 crore in cash by posing as police officers, while two of their accomplices remain absconding. The robbery bid was foiled after alert personnel at the Khed Shivapur Police Outpost uncovered the conspiracy and ensured the cash remained safe.

The accused allegedly impersonated police officers, intercepted the victim's vehicle, threw chilli powder at him and attempted to snatch bags containing the cash. However, the entire amount was recovered safely. Three accused have been arrested, while a search is on for the remaining two.

According to the complaint lodged at Narhe Police Station, Harshvardhan Bhushan Pawar (35), a resident of Talegaon Dabhade, runs a wholesale stationery business under the name HP Enterprises in Shivajinagar. Owing to the peak business season, his daily transactions range between ₹15 lakh and ₹20 lakh, and he was scheduled to deposit ₹1 crore in a bank on July 18.

Pawar stated that on July 17, his family friend Kiran Apte informed him that an acquaintance, Chavan Enterprises, urgently required ₹1 crore for business purposes. Pawar then carried the cash in two cloth bags and reached Brahma Hotel on Sinhagad Road.

At Apte's request, Pawar boarded a Santro car, where Apte and two others were already present. Instead of heading to the bank, the driver diverted the vehicle towards the highway. Near Navale Bridge, two men on a motorcycle intercepted the car. One of them allegedly claimed to be a police officer and ordered the occupants to stop, saying they were carrying illegal cash.

The accused allegedly threw chilli powder into Pawar's face and tried to snatch the bags. During the commotion, Apte escaped with one bag containing ₹73.50 lakh, while the accused drove away with Pawar and the second bag.

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The vehicle eventually reached the Khed Shivapur Police Outpost, where the accused again claimed to be police officers. Alert police personnel questioned them, following which Pawar revealed the alleged robbery attempt.

Police identified the accused as Vikram Vilas Chakankar, Ameya Arvind Karle and Ganesh Ramesh Kadam. Two other suspects remain at large. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway.