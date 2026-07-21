Viral Video From Pune Shows Woman Beating Juvenile Murder Accused With Slippers During Police Parade | WATCH

Viral Video From Pune Shows Woman Beating Juvenile Murder Accused With Slippers During Police Parade |

Pune: Videos showing police parading three juvenile accused by tying them to the bonnet of a police vehicle after the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Katraj have gone viral on social media, triggering widespread discussion.

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In another viral video, a woman, reportedly a relative of the victim, is seen hitting one of the accused with her slippers during the police action.

The incident follows the brutal murder of 17-year-old Ganesh Ravindra Malve, who was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons by a group of seven juveniles near Katraj Lake on Monday night over an old rivalry.

After the crime, Bharati Vidyapeeth Police detained the accused. During heavy rain, three of the juveniles were paraded while tied to the front of a police vehicle as a large crowd gathered at the spot. Several videos of the parade have since surfaced online.

One of the videos also shows a woman, believed to be a relative of the deceased, approaching the accused and striking one of them with her slippers as police personnel stood nearby. The video has been widely shared across social media platforms.

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The police have not yet issued an official statement regarding the viral videos or the manner in which the accused were paraded.

According to the FIR, Ganesh Malve was attacked near Katraj Katta Hotel while he had gone to collect his mobile phone from a repair shop. Police said the accused, all juveniles, allegedly assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons over an earlier dispute. He suffered multiple injuries and was declared dead after being taken to hospital.

A murder case has been registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act. Police are continuing their investigation into the case.