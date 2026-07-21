Former Pune Cop Gets Bail In ₹30 Lakh Bribery Case | File Photo

Pune: A special court in Pune has granted bail to former Assistant Police Inspector Vaishali Totewar, who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting a ₹30 lakh bribe in connection with an inquiry while she was posted with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), officials said on Tuesday.

According to the prosecution, Totewar had been assigned to investigate a complaint during her tenure with the EOW. It is alleged that she demanded a bribe of ₹30 lakh from the complainant in exchange for submitting a favourable inquiry report, taking action against the opposing party, and helping the complainant regain possession of disputed land.

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The ACB alleged that Totewar initially accepted ₹2 lakh from the complainant. She was subsequently promoted and transferred to another post. Following her transfer, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar relieved her from duty. The very next day, she was allegedly caught accepting the remaining ₹28 lakh through a private intermediary, leading to her arrest.

Seeking bail, defence counsel Adv Pratap Pardeshi argued that the alleged bribe amount was not recovered directly from Totewar and that the investigation had been substantially completed. The defence contended that further custodial interrogation was unnecessary.

After hearing both sides, Special Judge DR Shetty granted bail to Totewar on a personal recognisance bond of ₹75,000.

Adv Suhas Kolhe assisted the defence during the proceedings. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway.