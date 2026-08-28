'Haven't Heard His Voice Or Met Him Since 2024': Celina Jaitly Pens Heartbreaking Raksha Bandhan Note For Brother Vikrant Detained In UAE

Celina Jaitly's Rakhi Note For Brother Detained In UAE | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Celina Jaitly penned an emotional note for her brother, Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2026. The actress opened up about the pain of being separated from her brother and recalled their childhood memories, their bond and the difficult times they faced together after the death of their parents.

Celina Jaitly Pens Emotional Note On Raksha Bandhan

Sharing an emotional message, Celina revealed that she has not heard her brother's voice, seen him or met him since 2024. Major Vikrant has been detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). "Since the news about my brother, Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, first reached me on 30 September 2024, I have only met the saddest version of myself," Celina wrote.

She described the period since then as a "nightmare of confusion, flashbacks, PTSD, grief" and recalled the childhood arguments, laughter and love they shared.

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'He Is My Only Family Besides My Sons'

Celina further said that she has done everything she possibly could as a sister, despite everything that has been said. "He is all I have. He is my only family besides my sons. I stand by him," she wrote.

Calling her brother the "first love" of her life, Celina expressed admiration for his courage, resilience and service to the country as a Special Forces officer. She also shared how deeply she misses the small moments they once shared.

Celina also addressed her late parents, asking them to bless and give Major Vikrant the strength to endure what he is going through.

'I Will Never, Ever Give Up On You'

Ending her heartfelt note, Celina wrote, "Because a soldier's sister never quits." She added, "Dumpy, I will never, ever give up on you."

Earlier this year in March, Celina's brother Major (Retd.) Vikrant refused to communicate with the actress and take her legal help. According to officials, he also said that any legal decisions related to his case should be taken only after consulting his wife.

Work Front

Celina is set to return to Hindi cinema after six years with Sister Nivedita, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. The film is based on the life of Sister Nivedita, born Margaret Noble, who became one of Swami Vivekananda's most devoted disciples.