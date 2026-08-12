'Imagine Having To Defend Weightlifting': Celina Jaitly Reveals 1.5-Hour Gym Sessions Were Used Against Her In Court Amid Divorce Proceedings

Celina Jaitly Says Workout Was Called 'Self Obsession' In Court | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Celina Jaitly has opened up about her ongoing 'bizarre' divorce proceedings with her husband, Peter Haag, revealing that she was questioned in court over spending around one-and-a-half hours a day working out. In an emotional social media post, Celina explained why exercise became an important part of coping with some of the most difficult periods of her life.

'Lifting Weights Was Called Self-Obsession'

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, August 12, Celina wrote, "Imagine having to defend weightlifting in court. Of all the things filed against me in my bizarre divorce proceedings, perhaps the most incomprehensible was having to answer for the fact that I spent one to 1 hour a day working out." She shared that her weightlifting routine was eventually used against her in court and described as 'self obsession.'

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'My Body Has Given Birth To 2 Sets Of Twins...'

She reflected on the physical and emotional toll her body has endured, including giving birth to two sets of twins, a twin C-section, dance injuries, the loss of a child, the loss of both her parents and other family crises.

Celina also referred to the trauma surrounding her brother and the heartbreak of separation from her children. Despite everything she has faced, Celina said she continued to make time for her workouts.

Questions Why Spending Time In Gym Is Wrong

The actress questioned whether spending an hour and a half lifting weights was really wrong, or whether that routine had instead given her the strength to deal with everything else happening in her life.

"The weight on the barbell was never the heaviest weight I carried. It was simply the one weight I could choose to put down," Celina wrote.