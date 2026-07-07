'I Was Discarded After...': Celina Jaitly Claims She Was Made To Transfer ₹20 Crore Assets Amid Divorce; Urges Women To Sign Prenups

Celina Jaitly Urges Women To Sign Prenups Amid Divorce | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Celina Jaitly claimed she was made to transfer properties worth Rs 20 crore during a difficult phase in her life and later lost access to her pre-marital assets. This comes amid her ongoing divorce proceedings with her husband, Peter Haag, in Austria. The actress reflected on the impact the separation has had on her life and urged women to take steps to protect their financial independence before marriage.

Celina Jaitly Urges Women To Sign Prenups Amid Divorce

Celina told India Today, "I was made to transfer my assets at a time, my properties worth Rs 20 crore. And I was discarded after with no access to any of my money, my pre-marital assets. I was an established star when I came into this marriage."

'I Married For Love'

Addressing long-standing assumptions about her marriage, Celina clarified that she did not marry Peter because of his financial status. She said that contrary to public perception, her husband was not a millionaire when they got married but was working as a marketing director at a hotel in Dubai.

"People believed I married a multimillionaire, but that is not correct. Just because an actress marries someone, people assume she has married a millionaire, a sportsman or another actor. I married for love," she said.

Celina Jaitly Urges Women To Sign Prenups

The actress also offered advice to women entering marriage, particularly those who own assets or have built successful careers. Recommending prenuptial agreements, she said they can help safeguard personal property and prevent future disputes.

"I would recommend girls, please do a prenup if you have assets of your own. Please do a prenup before marrying. Keep your assets separate always. Because, you know, it all boiled down to assets. All the love, all the care, all the promises of togetherness, the children, the deaths, the births, everything boiled down to an asset at the end of the day. And that is what my biggest heartache is," Celina said.

Work Front

Celina is set to return to Hindi cinema after six years with Sister Nivedita, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. The film is based on the life of Sister Nivedita, born Margaret Noble, who became one of Swami Vivekananda's most devoted disciples.