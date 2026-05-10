'My Children Are Being Brainwashed Against Me': Celina Jaitly Pens Heartbreaking Note Mother's Day Amid Divorce Battle

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Celina Jaitly shared an emotional and heartbreaking note on Mother's Day 2026 amid an ongoing divorce battle with her husband Peter Haag in Austria. The actress said she had 'no option' but to share videos related to her ordeal and claimed she lost her children the day she decided to leave Austria to protect her dignity, her children, and her brother.

In a lengthy statement posted on Instagram, Jaitly alleged that she quietly escaped her home with the help of neighbours after facing what she described as "systematic oppression, isolation, emotional abuse, humiliation & fear." She further claimed that she had been denied communication with her three children and also shared emotional videos from Austria on Sunday (May 10), where she had travelled weeks ago for her divorce hearings, showing herself sitting outside the home where she raised her children and breaking down in tears over being unable to meet them.

Check out the video:

'My Children Are Being Brainwashed Against Their Own Mother'

"My children have been moved to an undisclosed location & are being brainwashed & radicalised against their own mother & her faith in Hinduism by my husband & his father," said the actress.

Celina further claimed she was served divorce papers under the guise of receiving a gift for their 15th wedding anniversary. She alleged that despite repeated attempts at an amicable separation focused on the welfare of her children, she faced coercion, intimidation, and demands concerning her premarital assets.

"Today, I am left with a broken heart… & a place beside my departed son’s grave where I cry, pray & gather strength. This… is Mother’s Day for me," wrote Celina.

Celina tied the knot with Peter Haag in 2010, and the couple welcomed twin sons, Winston Jaitly Haag and Viraaj Jaitly Haag, in March 2012. In 2017, they became parents to another set of twin boys, Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly Haag; however, Shamsher tragically passed away due to a hypoplastic heart condition.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police has filed an FIR against Celina Austrian businessman husband Peter Haag and a lookout circular was issued.