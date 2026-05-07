'My Trauma As A Mother...': Celina Jaitly Cries At Late Son Shamsher's Grave Amid Divorce Battle, Shares Heartbreaking Video

Former Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly shared an emotional video from Austria, opening up about the pain she says she endured during her ongoing divorce proceedings with estranged husband Peter Haag. She revealed that during her recent visit for a court hearing, she was allegedly denied access to her children and could only visit the grave of her late son, Shamsher.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (May 6), Celina posted a heartbreaking video from the cemetery where her son Shamsher is buried. In her long note, she described the past few weeks as “the most difficult” and “the most brutal” phase of her life.

According to Celina, she travelled to Austria for divorce hearings but was unable to meet her children despite an undertaking reportedly made before an Austrian judge. She alleged that her sons had been moved to an “undisclosed location” and were not brought back to the marital residence during her stay.

“I had no option but to share this devastating video to show the world my trauma as a mother. The last few weeks were the most difficult of my life. I was in Austria for my divorce hearing... Despite an undertaking before an Austrian judge, my children who were removed to an undisclosed location were not brought back to the marital residence. The only child I got to meet was my son Shamsher, who passed away some time back,” Celina wrote.

The actress further claimed that she fears the ongoing situation could emotionally affect her children permanently. Calling her stay in Austria traumatic, Celina spoke about the sacrifices she says she made throughout her marriage.

“This is the heartbreaking story of a mother who has done everything for her children from the day they were born. I left my country, my parents, my work, & moved from India to Dubai, Singapore, Austria, back to Dubai, Austria AGAIN all to support my husband’s career. I single handedly raised my children while standing firmly behind his ambitions, his relocations, his dreams, & the life we built together. For my dedication to marriage & children, I watched my assets being taken away, piece by piece… beared abuse,” she wrote.

Celina also alleged that despite her repeated efforts for an amicable separation, she has been facing unreasonable demands related to her premarital assets.

“Despite repeated legal & sincere attempts at an amicable separation, every request has been met with unreasonable demands directed at the only premarital assets that still remain with me. Despite joint custody & a subsisting order of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently DENIED ANY COMMUNICATION with my 3 children & I am heartbroken!” she stated.

The actor further alleged interference in her communication with her children and claimed they were being exposed to “selective media narratives.”

“There has been repeated interference with my children’s access to me, including exposure to selective media narratives, resulting in obstruction of regular parent child communication, as well as brainwashing & intimidation to compel them to say things against me, a mother who has done nothing but care for them since the day they were born, moving from one country to another to support the career of their father…. In early Sept, I was served a divorce notice by my husband on the pretext of receiving a gift ordered for our 15th wedding anniversary at the local post office, to which I was driven by him,” Celina added.

Concluding her note, the actor said she had always prioritised the welfare of her children while seeking a peaceful separation.

“These efforts are always met with demands relating to my premarital assets & unreasonable conditions intended to strip me of my freedom & dignity even after divorce,” she concluded.

Celina married Peter Haag in 2011. The couple welcomed twin boys, Winston and Viraaj, in 2012. In 2017, they were blessed with another set of twins, Arthur and Shamsher. However, Shamsher passed away due to a congenital heart condition shortly after birth.

Last year, Celina filed a domestic violence case against Peter Haag in Mumbai’s Andheri court under the Domestic Violence Act. The actor accused him of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation, and reportedly sought damages worth ₹50 crore along with compensation related to loss of income and property.