'Will Continue To Stand By Him': Celina Jaitly Says She'll Ensure Brother Is Not Left Without Legal Representation Despite His Refusal

Former Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly reacted after her brother Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly refused to communicate with her and take her legal help. Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday (March 18), Celina said she is grateful to the Indian government for conveying that they will continue to encourage him to accept legal aid whenever he and his wife are ready.

In her long note, she also stated that her intention has always been Vikrant's safety, legal protection, and dignity. She also stated that she will continue to support him and ensure that he is not left without proper legal representation.

"I cannot speculate on what my brother may have been advised or told in detention. He is extremely protective of me and has no visibility of what is happening in the outside world. Given my current circumstances, it is possible that he may have received partial information and is trying to shield me from further financial and emotional strain. In such circumstances, any decision taken by a detainee must be viewed in context. I believe he has, on occasion, also refused to speak to other kin and has said that he does not wish to speak to her or anyone else," the Apna Sapna Money Money actress wrote.

She added, "The only matter that has deeply concerned me throughout all of this has been his physical and mental well-being. This writ was never about me. It was always about ensuring the possibility of meeting and speaking to my brother and, above all, that proper legal representation be appointed for him."

"My only intention has always been his safety, legal protection, and dignity. I respect that he may be trying to protect me in his own way. However, I will continue to stand by him and ensure that he is not left without proper legal representation. Until I am able to see my brother and speak to him directly, there is nothing that I can conclusively adhere to… I know my brother.. He is my first baby. I stand by him till my dying breath," she further mentioned.

Take a look at her full post here:

This comes after the court was informed that Vikrant had chosen not to communicate with his sister. According to officials, he also said that any legal decisions related to his case should be taken only after consulting his wife.

According to Bar And Bench, during a hearing on March 16, authorities informed the court that Vikrant had already been granted consular access but had declined legal assistance.

In addition, Celina had requested the authorities to help arrange direct communication with her brother. But according to the information shared with the court, Vikrant declined that request as well.

While closing the case, the court asked the authorities to remain in touch with Vikrant and offer any assistance that may be available under the law.

Celina's brother has been detained in the UAE since September 6, 2024.