'My Intention Has Always Been His Safety': Celina Jaitly Reacts After Brother Vikrant Jaitly Refuses Her Legal Help In UAE Case

Celina Jaitly, Vikrant Jaitly | Photo via ANI

Former Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly reacted after her brother Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly refused to communicate with her. Taking to her Instagram soon after the Delhi High Court closed her petition seeking consular access to meet Vikrant, who is currently being held in the United Arab Emirates, Celina stated that she always thought of her brother's 'safety'.

"My only intention has always been his safety, dignity & fair treatment. I remain hopeful & thankful for the continued support extended to him by our Government as a son of our nation," she wrote.

"Today was the last hearing of my writ petition in front of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi. I had approached the Hon’ble Court out of deep concern for the safety, security & well being of my brother, Maj Vikrant Kumar Jaitly. He is in a foreign nation & as his sister, especially in the absence of our parents, I felt it was my duty to ensure that he was not left without protection or support," she wrote.

The decision came after the court was informed that Vikrant had chosen not to communicate with his sister. According to officials, he also said that any legal decisions related to his case should be taken only after consulting his wife.

On March 16, the matter was heard by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, who noted the developments and decided that there was no reason to keep the petition pending any longer.

According to Bar And Bench, during the hearing, authorities informed the court that Vikrant had already been granted consular access but had declined legal assistance.

In addition, Celina had requested the authorities to help arrange direct communication with her brother. But according to the information shared with the court, Vikrant declined that request as well.

While closing the case, the court asked the authorities to remain in touch with Vikrant and offer any assistance that may be available under the law.

Celina's brother has been detained in the UAE since September 6, 2024.

In February 2026, the Delhi HC had directed the Ministry of External Affairs to issue an order appointing legal firm Al Maree Partners to represent him. Expressing relief, Celina had stated that her brother had been without legal representation for the past 18 months.