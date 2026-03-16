Delhi HC Closes Celina Jaitly's Petition After Brother Vikrant Jaitly Refuses Legal Help & Contact With Her In UAE Case

Celina Jaitly, Vikrant Jaitly | Photo via ANI

The Delhi High Court closed a petition filed by former Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly seeking consular access to meet her brother, Vikrant Jaitly, who is currently being held in the United Arab Emirates. The decision came after the court was informed that Vikrant had chosen not to communicate with his sister. According to officials, he also said that any legal decisions related to his case should be taken only after consulting his wife.

On March 16, the matter was heard by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, who noted the developments and decided that there was no reason to keep the petition pending any longer.

According to Bar And Bench, during the hearing, authorities informed the court that Vikrant had already been granted consular access but had declined legal assistance.

As part of the proceedings, the petitioner had requested that the authorities help arrange legal expenses for Vikrant. Addressing this point, the court reportedly recorded, "Petitioner prayed that respondent assists in securing legal expenses for Mr Jaitly. As per the court direction, the aforesaid aspect was brought to the notice of Mr Jaitly, who in his interaction with the officials has unequivocally stated that he is not willing to be represented by any of the law firm."

The court was also told that a law firm had offered to represent him free of cost. However, he did not agree to the proposal. The court noted, "The court directed the officers to bring to the notice of Jaitly that Khalid Almari law firm is willing to provide pro bono legal assistance to him. Even the said request has not been acceded to by Jaitly."

In addition, Celina Jaitly had requested the authorities to help arrange direct communication with her brother. But according to the information shared with the court, Vikrant declined that request as well.

While closing the case, the court asked the authorities to remain in touch with Vikrant and offer any assistance that may be available under the law.

During the hearing, Vikrant's wife also urged the court to ensure that further details related to the case are not made public. The court noted that state authorities are continuing their efforts in consultation with him.

Concluding the matter, the court stated, "In view of the facts and developments, there is no reason to keep this petition pending, disposed of."

Celina's brother has been detained in the UAE since September 6, 2024.

In February 2026, the Delhi HC had directed the Ministry of External Affairs to issue an order appointing legal firm Al Maree Partners to represent him. Expressing relief, Celina had stated that her brother had been without legal representation for the past 18 months.