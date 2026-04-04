Celina Jaitly Opens Up About Healing & Finding Peace Amid Divorce Battle: 'Almost Gave Up On Myself, Cried Alone...'

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Celina Jaitly is fighting a legal battle in her personal life after filing a complaint against Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag under the Domestic Violence Act, accusing him of domestic violence, cruelty, and manipulation. In addition to her ongoing divorce, the actress' brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly, who has been detained in the UAE since September 6, 2024, has refused to communicate with her or provide legal support.

Celina Jaitly Opens Up About Healing Amid Divorce Battle

Amid these challenges, Celina shared several glamorous photos on her social media handle on Saturday, April 4, opening up about her journey of healing. She candidly spoke about days when she cried alone, felt completely empty, and gave up on herself. She also reflected on finding peace and reconnecting with herself, becoming stronger and more confident in the process.

Check it out:

'You Did Not See The Night I Cried Alone'

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, "#healing If you see me… If you see me living happy, eating my favorite food, smiling in a beautiful dress… just let me be. You didn’t see the nights I cried alone. You didn’t see the days I felt completely empty. You don’t know how many times I almost gave up on myself. I fought quiet battles no one noticed. I learned how to survive on my own. So when you see me laughing now… know this didn’t come easy."

Celina Jaitly Talks About Finding Peace

Further, the actress stated that the smile she is putting on was built through pain, and the peace she now feels is something she has truly earned. Celina also shared a positive message for those navigating pain, heartbreak, or trauma, reflecting on her own experiences. She said that life may feel unclear right now, "don’t chase the world; come back to yourself. But once you do, choose to heal. Choose to grow. Choose to become stronger, calmer, more present, and more confident… one day at a time."

'Crying Is Not Weakness....It Is Release'

She added, "When you start becoming your best self…life has a way of opening the right doors for you. And yes… you will still cry at night. But that’s okay. Crying is not weakness… it is release. And one day… the tears will dry. From my lips to God’s ears."

Work Front

Jaitly has been away from the silver screen for 14 years. She was last seen as a lead in the 2011 romantic comedy film Thank You