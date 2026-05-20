Celina Jaitly Visits Maa Baglamukhi Temple In Himachal Pradesh; Gets Emotional While Praying For Reunion With Her Kids And Brother - Watch

Celina Jaitly Visits Maa Baglamukhi Temple | Instagram

Actress Celina Jaitly is currently going through a tough phase in her personal life. She is going through a divorce, her kids are with her estranged husband amid the custody battle, and she is reportedly not allowed to meet them. Her brother is currently detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Amid all this, the actress on Wednesday visited Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Himachal Pradesh and prayed for a reunion with her kids and brother.

In the video, we can see that Celina gets emotional while praying to Maa Baglamukhi. She captioned the video as, "#maabaglamukhi: In the Garbhagriha of Maa Baglamukhi, I placed my prayers at the feet of the Divine Mother for reunion with my brother, for reunion with my children, and for the restoration of what love and destiny should never separate (sic)."

"I share this sacred puja with every soul seeking Maa Baglamukhi’s blessings, protection, justice, and the strength to bring their loved ones home (sic)," she further wrote.

Celina has been sharing about her life on social media with her fans. A few days ago, on Mother's Day, she had shared an emotional post on Instagram, in which she had revealed how much she is missing her kids.

The actress also visited the grave of her deceased son, Shamsher. Watch the video below...

It was in November last year when Celina announced her divorce and separation from her husband, Peter Haag. She had filed a domestic violence case against her husband in a Mumbai court.

Celina and Peter got married in 2011, and now, after 15 years of their marriage, the two are heading for a divorce. The estranged couple has three kids, Winston and Viraaj (twins born in 2012), and son Arthur (born in 2017).