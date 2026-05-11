'Want To Wake From This Nightmare...': Celina Jaitly Shares Throwback Photo With 3 Children After Revealing They're At 'Undisclosed Location'

Celina Jaitly Posts Emotional Note Amid Custody Dispute | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Celina Jaitly shared a throwback photo with her three children, Winston, Viraaj, and Arthur, amid her ongoing divorce battle with husband Peter Haag. Months ago, the actress initiated legal proceedings against Haag, accusing him of domestic violence, cruelty, and manipulation, while seeking Rs 50 crore in compensation. She also alleged that despite having joint custody, her children have been kept away from her.

Celina Jaitly Posts Emotional Note Amid Custody Dispute

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, May 11, Celina wrote, "#mothersday I want to wake from this nightmare… back into my world again…. In a valley of dandelions, where it is just me… & the three hearts that were made from my blood and still beat within mine..."

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on Mother’s Day 2026, Jaitley shared heartbreaking videos on her social media handle, weeks after travelling to Austria for her divorce hearings, showing herself sitting outside the home where she raised her children and breaking down in tears over being unable to meet them.

'My Children Are Being Brainwashed Against Their Own Mother'

Jaitly alleged that she quietly escaped her home with the help of neighbours after facing what she described as "systematic oppression, isolation, emotional abuse, humiliation & fear."

"My children have been moved to an undisclosed location & are being brainwashed & radicalised against their own mother & her faith in Hinduism by my husband & his father," said the actress.

Celina tied the knot with Peter Haag in 2010, and the couple welcomed twin sons, Winston Jaitly Haag and Viraaj Jaitly Haag, in March 2012. In 2017, they became parents to another set of twin boys, Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly Haag; however, Shamsher tragically passed away due to a hypoplastic heart condition.