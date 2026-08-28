Nepal Rejects Foreign Rescue Teams After Deadly Flash Floods Kill 469, Welcomes Monetary Aid

Kathmandu: Nepal is currently grappling with one of the worst-affected natural disasters the Asian country has faced. Flash floods struck the country on Wednesday, killing at least 469 people and leaving hundreds missing.

The country has declined offers from several countries to deploy search and rescue teams, saying its own security agencies are capable of handling the operation.

Rescue operations continue

The decision comes as rescue teams continue to search through mud and debris along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems near the Nepal-China border.

Nepal’s foreign ministry has received multiple official and unofficial requests from countries and international organisations seeking to send their own rescue personnel. Officials, however, said the government had decided that Nepali security agencies should lead the operation, according to The Kathmandu Post report.

Foreign rescue offers declined

Among the countries reportedly offering to assist with search and rescue operations were India, China, the US, UK, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. India had also requested permission to deploy its National Disaster Response Force after hundreds of its citizens were reported missing. Nepal declined the request.

“We received similar requests from China and other countries too, but we had to turn down the request,” a foreign ministry official was quoted as saying by The Kathmandu Post.

"Don't need help with rescue operation from other countries," the ministry said, as reported by news agency Reuters. 4,348 Nepal police personnel have been deployed for search and rescue operations. Authorities have rescued 644 people from Rasuwa, 898 from Nuwakot and three from Dhading.

Monetary aid welcomed

However, Nepal has welcomed international financial and humanitarian assistance. The United States has pledged $500,000, while the World Health Organization has sent emergency medical supplies.

People from more than 30 countries are unaccounted for, including hundreds of foreign tourists and Hindu pilgrims travelling to the sacred Mt Kailash region in Tibet, according to authorities.