'Our Focus Is Playing Cricket': Harmanpreet Kaur Dismisses Handshake With Fatima Sana Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash In Women's Asia Cup 2026 | VIDEO

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India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has ruled out shaking hands with her Pakistan counterpart when the two teams clash in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 next week. Kaur was posed the question during the pre-tournament captain's press conference, where she deflected it by suggesting the focus for her team was only on cricket.

“We are not putting any focus on one particular team, which is going to be tough for us. All the teams have been doing well and our focus is to play good cricket and not to take any team easily. Our main focus is just playing cricket, other than giving focus to the other impact of the game,” Harmanpreet said at the captains' press conference.

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India's sporting and bilateral relations with Pakistan are at an all-time low following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. In the subsequent cricketing events, India have refused to shake hands with their Pakistan - including clashes at the T20 World Cup, Asia Cup and the Champions Trophy. The protocol was followed across all age groups.

Harmanpreet Kaur herself followed it across the Women's World Cup 2025 and the T20 World Cup earlier this year. It is a tradition that the World Cup winning captain is sticking to for the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in UAE.

India will begin their Women's Asia Cup campaign on Sunday when they face off against Thailand. The Women in Blue will take on Hong Kong on September 3 before a blockbuster IND vs PAK clash on Saturday, September 5.