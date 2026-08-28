Shocking! PCB Erupts In Fury Over Imran Khan Sons' Interview During Pakistan-England Lord's Test; Threatens To Boycott Match

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The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly threatened to pull the Pakistan team off the field during the second Test against England at Lord’s after Sky Sports aired an interview with the sons of former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan. The interview, conducted by former England captain Mike Atherton, was recorded at Lord’s a day before the Test.

Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, spoke about their father’s health during the interview, including concerns over his deteriorating eyesight. Sky Sports initially delayed the segment but eventually broadcast it during the lunch break on the opening day of the Test, prompting strong objections from the PCB.

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According to reports, the PCB warned that Pakistan’s players could remain in the dressing room for the afternoon session if the interview was aired. The board later lodged a formal complaint with the relevant authorities, while the England and Wales Cricket Board was also informed about the issue. Pakistan, however, eventually returned to the field.

The controversy comes amid ongoing concerns surrounding Imran Khan, who has remained imprisoned since August 2023 after being arrested in corruption-related cases. Khan has denied wrongdoing and has described the cases against him as politically motivated. His sons have repeatedly raised concerns about his health and treatment while in custody.

Meanwhile, Pakistan produced a strong response on the field after their heavy defeat in the first Test at Headingley. Mohammad Abbas claimed four wickets and Mohammad Ali took three as England struggled to 248/9 before bad light stopped play. Jordan Cox and Jamie Smith scored half-centuries, but Pakistan’s bowlers kept the hosts under pressure throughout the opening day.