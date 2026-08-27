Air India Express Celebrates Raksha Bandhan 2026 With Special Rakhis For Passengers Across Network

Air India Express cabin crew distributed limited-edition rakhis to passengers as part of its annual Raksha Bandhan initiative | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 27, 2026: Air India Express launched its annual festive campaign for Raksha Bandhan on Thursday by distributing limited-edition branded rakhis to passengers across its entire operational network.

The initiative, now in its fourth consecutive year, saw cabin crew hand-delivering the specially curated keepsakes to guests on both domestic and international sectors.

The festive drive is designed to offer a touch of home to travellers who may be spending the holiday away from family due to work or long-distance travel.

"As siblings and families are often separated by cities, countries and busy schedules, the thoughtful gesture brings a small part of the Raksha Bandhan celebration onboard, making journeys more personal and memorable," an airline spokesperson said.

Festive Drive Across Network

The festive activation spans the carrier's rapidly expanding network, which currently encompasses 48 domestic destinations and 16 international destinations, primarily across West Asia and Southeast Asia. The airline operates over 3,000 weekly flights to these destinations.

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Following its consolidation within the Tata Group aviation portfolio, Air India Express has increasingly leveraged soft-product differentiators and localised cultural branding to strengthen its market position against domestic low-cost competitors.

By embedding traditional Indian festivals into the passenger experience, the airline aims to build brand loyalty across its core labour, business, and visiting-friends-and-relatives demographics.

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