FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Mumbai Braces For Lehra Do Tiranga Protest, Tesla Showcases Flying Car'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Mumbai: Stage Set For CJP’s 'Lehra Do Tiranga' Protest At Azad Maidan; Heavy Police Bandobast At Venue - VIDEO

Police have authorised a one-day gathering for up to 5,000 people between 9 am and 6 pm. The party urged supporters to assemble at Azad Maidan instead of heading towards the Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Heavy security deployment at Azad Maidan in Mumbai ahead of the CJP protest today. https://t.co/Xx15RhC16c — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026

2. Tesla's New Roadster Flying Car Unveiled: Reservations Go Live, Netizens Call It 'The Most Insane Thing They Have Seen'

CEO Elon Musk presented it on October 15 at SpaceX's test facility in McGregor, Texas. Tesla says the car was developed with SpaceX and can leave the ground using cold-gas thrusters. (Read more...)

3. Reliance Industries Responds To Elon Musk’s Remarks On Starlink India Entry Delay, Says 'Never Feared Competition'

Reliance responded to Elon Musk's Starlink criticism, saying it 'never feared competition' and operators must obey Indian laws. Jio's satellite services await clearance too, it said. The statement comes just days before Jio's IPO listing. (Read more...)

4. Mumbai's AQI Reaches 181, Raising Respiratory Health Risks: Essential Precautions To Stay Safe Outdoors

An AQI of 181 falls under the 'Unhealthy' category according to India's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) scale, which classifies AQI values between 101 and 200 as moderate. However, under the US AQI scale, the same reading falls in the 'Unhealthy' category. (Read more...)

5. Teen US White Supremacist & Neo-Nazi Reveals His Deadly Plan Before Co-worker, 'Couldn't Wait To Kill Indian People'

A 19-year-old US white supremacist and neo-Nazi, Alexandros Paporakis, was arrested over an alleged plot to target Indian worshippers at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois. (Read more...)

6. FPJ Exclusive | Cerebral Palsy Couldn't Stop Him! Sprinter Rakesh Bhatt's Inspiring Journey From Childhood Struggles To Chasing Asian Para Games Glory

Born with cerebral palsy, Gujarat's Rakesh Bhatt overcame childhood struggles, financial hardships & difficulties with walking to become an international para sprinter. (Read more...)

7. Tempers Flare Between Abhishek Sharma And Keemo Paul During Handshake; Umpires Step In To Calm Things Down | Video

India opener Abhishek Sharma and West Indies all-rounder Keemo Paul exchanged heated words during the post-match handshake after the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Read more...)

8. Apple CEO John Ternus Calls Rival Foldables 'Cheap & Crappy' As iPhone Duo Pre-Orders Open

Ternus reportedly said that Apple waited to address those problems before launching the iPhone Duo. The foldable starts at Rs. 2,99,900 in India, with pre-booking opening at 5:30pm IST today and sales beginning October 23. (Read more...)

9. SEBI Revises CAS Rules: New Trading Timings, VWAP Settlement And Iceberg Order Changes From Dec 7

SEBI has revised its closing auction session framework, introducing new trading timings, settlement calculations and order transition rules. (Read more...)

10. Navratri 2026 Day 6 Colour Is Green: Significance And 5 Bollywood-Inspired Festive Looks

Shardiya Navratri Day 6 falls on October 16, 2026, and is dedicated to Maa Katyayani. Green, the colour of the day, symbolises nature, growth, harmony and renewal. (Read more...)