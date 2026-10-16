Tempers Flare Between Abhishek Sharma And Keemo Paul During Handshake; Umpires Step In To Calm Things Down | Video

Tempers Flare Between Abhishek Sharma And Keemo Paul During Handshake | nibraz88cricket/X

Tempers flared between India opener Abhishek Sharma and West Indies all-rounder Keemo Paul during the post-match handshake following the fourth T20I between India and West Indies in Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 14. The two players were seen exchanging words in a tense moment after the visitors registered a 24-run victory to level the five-match series 2-2.

The incident took place as players from both teams exchanged handshakes following the conclusion of the match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Abhishek and Paul appeared to engage in a heated conversation, drawing the attention of the umpire and other players, who stepped in to calm the situation and prevent it from escalating further.

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Tempers Flare Between Abhishek Sharma And Keemo Paul During Handshake

The exchange added to the intensity of a fiercely contested encounter in which West Indies produced a dominant performance with both bat and ball. While the exact reason behind the disagreement during the handshake was not immediately clear, the interaction quickly caught the attention of cricket fans.

West Indies captain Shai Hope was the star of the evening, smashing an unbeaten 102 off just 50 deliveries to power his side to a formidable total of 247/3 in 20 overs. His explosive innings featured nine sixes and four boundaries, putting the Indian bowling attack under considerable pressure.

India, meanwhile, began their chase aggressively, with Sanju Samson smashing 56 off just 23 balls. However, Keemo Paul turned the game around with a sensational spell, claiming five wickets for 41 runs. India were eventually bowled out for 223 in 19.3 overs, handing West Indies a crucial 24-run victory and bringing the series level at 2-2.

The tense handshake between Abhishek and Paul became another talking point after the match, which had already witnessed high-pressure moments on the field. With the five-match series now tied, both teams will head into the decider looking to secure the series victory.