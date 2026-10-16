Tesla's New Roadster Flying Car Unveiled: Reservations Go Live, Netizens Call It 'The Most Insane Thing They Have Seen'

Tesla's First Flying Car Unveiled: New Roadster Comes With SpaceX Thrusters, Netizens Call It 'The Most Insane Thing They Have Seen' |

Tesla has unveiled the production-intent version of its next-generation Roadster, a sports car developed with SpaceX that the company says can leave the ground using cold-gas thrusters. Chief executive Elon Musk presented the car on October 15 at SpaceX's rocket development and test facility in McGregor, Texas, nearly nine years after he first previewed the model.

A Tesla-SpaceX collaboration

Musk described the car as a collaboration between Tesla and SpaceX, which he also leads. The thrusters were developed with SpaceX, and the event was held at a SpaceX site. Tesla set up a no-fly zone around the facility through FAA filings ahead of the demonstration.

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What the demonstration showed

The Roadster drove up a large curved ramp while a fan-based suction system kept it attached to the surface until it was fully upside down. It was then launched off the ramp by compressed-air thrusters, flipped in midair and landed safely. Musk told the audience that the future does have flying cars. The result can be described as limited flight, not sustained flying.

Roadster comes in three versions

Tesla is offering the car in three configurations. The Performance version is described as road-ready and seats two, with active aerodynamics and a suction system. Tesla lists its 0-60 mph time as under 1.6 seconds. The Thrust version also seats two and adds rear-mounted cold-gas thrusters, cutting the 0-60 mph time to under 0.9 seconds. The Rocket version is a single-seater with 10 thrusters around the body, and Tesla claims 0-60 mph in under 0.59 seconds. Tesla's own Roadster page says the Rocket is not approved for public roads, according to Electrek.

Tesla quotes a range of more than 300 miles and a top speed above 230 mph. Several outlets attach the top-speed figure specifically to the Rocket. Musk said the production car could target half the speed of sound, around 383 mph.

Reservations and pricing

Tesla's website lists a $50,000 reservation for the Performance and $250,000 for the Thrust. The Rocket is invite-only. These are reservation amounts, and Tesla has not announced final prices.

Production timeline

Musk said production will begin in 2028. When Tesla first showed the Roadster in 2017, it promised a 1.9-second 0-60 mph time and a 620-mile range.

Online reaction

The demonstration drew a strong response online. Some called it the most insane thing they have ever seen, while some said that 'Elon Musk is from another planet'.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)