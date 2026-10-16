Navratri 2026 Day 6 Colour Is Green: Significance And 5 Bollywood-Inspired Festive Looks

Navratri is the perfect excuse to experiment with festive outfits, and Day 6 brings a fresh splash of green to the celebrations. Whether you are dressing up for a puja, planning a family get-together or getting ready for a night of Garba, Bollywood celebrities have plenty of inspiration to bookmark.

Navratri Day 6 colour and its significance

5 Bollywood-inspired green looks for Navratri Day 6

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s olive-green Anarkali suit offers an elegant option for a traditional celebration. Its high neckline and full sleeves keep the silhouette understated, while a richly embroidered shawl with maroon, turquoise and gold details adds colour. A statement choker and open hair complete the look. Take inspiration from this outfit for Navratri puja, a family gathering or an evening festive event.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

For a softer take on green, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s muted sage saree features delicate golden floral motifs, a scalloped maroon-and-gold border and an embellished sleeveless blouse. The combination balances subtle detailing with festive appeal. Pair a similar saree with gold-toned earrings and a neat hairstyle for daytime pujas, festive lunches or intimate celebrations.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam’s deep olive-green silk kurta set stands out with intricate gold gota patti and zardozi embroidery arranged in paisley motifs. Gold and ruby-studded jhumkas, a matching ring and a half-up hairstyle add to its traditional charm. This look is ideal for a puja, a family celebration or a festive dinner where you want to keep your outfit classic yet striking.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh brings a playful, contemporary touch to festive dressing with a voluminous green lehenga featuring a white bandhani pattern and a delicate red-and-gold border. A patterned halter blouse and sheer green organza dupatta complete the ensemble. For your own version, choose a printed lehenga with a contrasting blouse and lightweight dupatta. It is a great choice for Garba and Dandiya nights.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s vibrant teal-green silk saree pairs a geometric gold zari pattern with a broad golden border. She kept the styling refined with a matching sleeveless blouse, a sleek bun, golden jhumkas and a black bindi. Recreate the look with a silk saree and minimal accessories for Navratri puja, a traditional family gathering or an occasion that calls for understated elegance.