Teen US White Supremacist & Neo-Nazi Reveals His Deadly Plan Before Co-worker, 'Couldn't Wait To Kill Indian People'

A 19-year-old man accused of plotting a mass shooting targeting Indian people at a Hindu temple in Aurora, a suburb of Chicago, was arrested after his co-workers alerted authorities to threatening messages and an alleged manifesto outlining his plans.

According to report in NBC, Alexandros Paporakis, a cashier at Taco Bell from Palatine, Illinois, allegedly told colleagues he “couldn’t wait to kill Indian people,” according to prosecutors. Investigators believe a rifle malfunction prevented the alleged attack on October 11.

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Co-Workers Alert Police Over Alleged Threats

According to court records and police, Paporakis allegedly expressed white supremacist and neo-Nazi views at work, made racist remarks about people of different backgrounds and spoke about armed violence. On October 10, he reportedly told co-workers he was planning an attack at a Hindu temple in Aurora and described the following day as “a special day.”

Investigators said a co-worker became concerned after receiving messages from Paporakis, including photographs of a rifle and tactical equipment. The co-worker alerted authorities, setting the investigation in motion.

Rifle Allegedly Malfunctioned During Temple Visit

Prosecutors allege that Paporakis drove to a large Hindu temple in Aurora on October 11, intending to open fire on Indian worshippers. Surveillance footage reportedly showed a vehicle registered to him entering the temple's parking lot around 12:25 pm and leaving approximately 13 minutes later.

According to investigators, his AR-style rifle malfunctioned, preventing him from carrying out the alleged shooting. He allegedly returned home and contacted a co-worker about the weapon's failure. The temple has been widely identified in media reports as the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple, although authorities have not publicly confirmed the precise intended target in all reports.

Eight-Page Manifesto Allegedly Detailed Violent Plans

Investigators reportedly recovered an eight-page document titled “Why I Fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter's Manifesto).” The document allegedly expressed white supremacist and neo-Nazi ideology, described Indians, Jewish people, African Americans and other non-white groups in dehumanising terms and outlined plans for mass violence.

According to police accounts cited by NBC Chicago, the suspect allegedly described himself as a white supremacist and wrote about fantasies of mass murder. The document and other evidence are part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged plot.

Rifle, Ammunition And Nazi-Linked Items Recovered

Paporakis was arrested near his home on the evening of October 11. During a subsequent search, investigators reportedly recovered an AR-style rifle with a barrel shorter than 16 inches, loaded magazines, around 300 rounds of ammunition, a tactical vest with body armour, a gas can and items bearing Nazi or white supremacist imagery.

Authorities also reportedly found material containing racist slurs directed at South Asians. The evidence, alongside the alleged manifesto and messages to co-workers, forms part of the case against him.

Suspect Held Without Bond; Temple Steps Up Security

Paporakis faces felony charges of making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of a weapon. A Cook County judge ordered him held without bond, and his next court appearance was reported to be scheduled for October 30.

Police and the FBI are investigating the case. Authorities have said the suspect appeared to have acted alone, while the temple has increased security following the alleged threat. Prosecutors' claims remain allegations, and the case is ongoing.