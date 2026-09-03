FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Kargil Gets Passport Seva Kendra, Former CEA Defends GDP Numbers'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Denies India-Iran Trade Talks, Warns Nations Against Helping Tehran Dodge Sanctions

Rubio's statement came amid reports suggesting that New Delhi and Tehran may be moving closer to a trade deal following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Iranian President Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek. (Read more...)

Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India’s long standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors. We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come.



We had a discussion on the prevailing situation in… pic.twitter.com/qagQy5o108 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2026

2. 'Clear Case Of Political Vendetta': BJP MP Raghav Chadha After His Name Goes Missing From Punjab Voter Rolls

Chadha, whose voter ID is registered in Mohali, accused Punjab's AAP government of “political vendetta”. He said the entry could still be corrected through claims and objections before the final rolls are published. (Read more...)

The AAP government in Punjab has now taken its politics of revenge to the Draft Electoral Rolls.



I am a sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, with my voter ID registered in Mohali, Punjab. Yet my name has been classified as “shifted” in the draft electoral rolls.



Thankfully,… pic.twitter.com/laAFAAWYiQ — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 3, 2026

3. No More Long Trips For Passport Services? Kargil Gets New Seva Kendra At Post Office

On Wednesday, September 2, 2026, Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh inaugurated the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in the presence of Ladakh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Member of Parliament Mohmad Haneefa, Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC Kargil Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon and other officials. (Read more...)

Some journeys are worth taking, because someone is waiting at the end of them.



Through the rugged valleys of Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, Shri Vansh, Gramin Dak Sevak at Hurling Branch Post Office, carries the spirit of service through every season.



Because no matter how far you… pic.twitter.com/SDAKB3NLN9 — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) August 29, 2026

4. GDP Numbers Win Former CEA’s Vote of Confidence, Methodology Gets ‘Cutting-Edge’ Praise

Former CEA KV Subramanian backed India’s 7.8% Q1 GDP growth, defending the double-deflator methodology while acknowledging slower formal job creation. (Read more...)

India GDP Growth At 7.8% In Q1 | Representational Image

5. 'Is It Pakistani Willow?': King Charles' Curious Question To Babar Azam Over Signed Bat Goes Viral | Video

Pakistan captain Babar Azam presented King Charles with a cricket bat signed by Pakistan players during the squad's meeting with the British monarch ahead of the third Test against England. (Read more...)

🏏 This afternoon, The King welcomed the Pakistan National Cricket Team to Clarence House. pic.twitter.com/ihy70scAhX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 2, 2026

6. Big Tech Layoffs: Ex-Google, Meta, Microsoft Employees On Job Hunts, Thousands Of Applications & Starting Over

Former employees of Google, Meta, Microsoft and Intel revealed how sudden layoffs affected their finances and identities despite earning six-figure salaries. (Read more...)

Four Ex-Big Tech Employees On Losing Their Jobs, Sending Thousands Of Applications & Starting Over |

7. Differently-Abled Man Risks Life Crossing Tracks At Ambernath Station; Viral Video Raises Safety Concerns

The footage shows him crossing two tracks and struggling to climb up. Social media users raised concerns over accessibility, with some alleging the station lacks lifts or escalators for differently-abled commuters. (Read more...)

8. New York City Schools To Temporarily Ban Generative AI For Students Through Grade 8, Launch AI Literacy Classes For High Schoolers | Video

The city will also restrict companion chatbots, recommend screen-time limits and review technology used across public schools. (Read more...)

Mayor Mamdani Holds Press Conference to Make Education Announcement with Chancellor Samuels

https://t.co/0aCQyz37yj — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) September 2, 2026

9. Zubeen Garg’s Legacy To Be Celebrated Through Three-Day Programme On His 1st Death Anniversary

‘Zubeen Divas’ will be celebrated on 17th September, with participants from all over Assam anticipated to join in the three-day event. The event will feature prayers, cultural activities, and religious ceremonies honouring the artist. (Read more...)

Zubeen Garg | File

10. Gujarati Music Composer And Singer Gaurang Vyas Dies At 87; Prime Minister Narendra Modi Mourns His Death

In a Gujarati post on X, Modi said Vyas had built a unique identity while carrying forward father Avinash Vyas' musical legacy. (Read more...)