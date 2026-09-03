Zubeen Garg’s Legacy To Be Celebrated Through Three-Day Programme On His 1st Death Anniversary

Zubeen Garg | File Pic

Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg’s enduring legacy will be remembered through a three-day programme being organised to mark his first death anniversary. The programme will bring together music, cultural performances and tributes to celebrate the life and contribution of the singer, composer, actor and filmmaker. The programme will be observed at Zubeen Kshetra in Assam beginning September 17.

Zubeen Garg first death anniversary to be observed in Assam

Zubeen Garg’s first death anniversary to be observed in Assam, starting from September 17, 2026. The initiative was revealed by Garima Saikia Garg, Zubeen Garg’s spouse, who mentioned that a number of events would be arranged to pay tribute to the singer’s legacy and recognise his significant impact on Assamese music and culture.

Zubeen Divas

‘Zubeen Divas’ will be celebrated on 17th September, with participants from all over Assam anticipated to join in the three-day event. The event will feature prayers, cultural activities, and religious ceremonies honouring the artist.

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About Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most influential cultural figures, left an indelible mark on the region’s music landscape. Known for his distinctive voice and versatility, he connected with audiences across generations through Assamese songs as well as music in several other Indian languages.

The three-day event is expected to provide fans and admirers an opportunity to revisit his extensive body of work and remember his contribution to Assamese culture. Musical performances are likely to form a major part of the programme, alongside cultural presentations and other activities highlighting his artistic journey.

Zubeen's legacy

Garg’s contribution went beyond playback singing. Over the years, he worked as a composer, lyricist, music director and actor, becoming a household name in Assam. His songs often reflected the cultural identity, emotions and aspirations of the state, helping Assamese music reach audiences far beyond the region.

His popularity also extended to Bollywood, where he gained recognition for songs such as “Ya Ali” from the 2006 film Gangster. However, despite his success in the Hindi film industry, he remained deeply connected to Assam and continued to champion Assamese music and culture.