Differently-Abled Man Risks Life Crossing Tracks At Ambernath Station; Viral Video Raises Safety Concerns | Screengrab

Thane: A video showing a differently-abled man using a walker to cross railway tracks at Ambernath railway station has surfaced on social media and is going viral. The footage shows fellow passengers rushing to help him climb onto the platform, moments before a local train is seen approaching the platform.

As seen in the video, the man got down from the platform and began crossing the tracks with the help of a walker. He is seen carefully making his way across two railway tracks towards the platform on the opposite side. Other commuters at the station also reportedly noticed the man on the tracks and came forward to assist him.

As the man struggled to climb onto the platform, two to three passengers reportedly rushed towards him and helped pull him up to safety. The video ends with a local train approaching the platform, highlighting how dangerous the situation could have become had the passengers not intervened in time.

Netizens Point Out Lack Of Facilities

Several netizens reacted to the viral video with many pointing out lack of facilities for differently-abled passengers at the Ambernath railway station. Some claimed that there is no escalator or lift at the station, making it difficult for them to commute at peak hours.

The incident has sparked concerns over passenger safety at railway stations and the dangers associated with crossing tracks. Railway authorities routinely advise passengers to use designated Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), subways and other authorised routes instead of attempting to cross railway lines.

Crossing Railway Tracks Can Attract Punishment

Crossing railway tracks without authorisation is also punishable under Section 147 of the Railways Act, 1989. A person found trespassing on railway property or entering a prohibited area can face a fine of up to Rs 1,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

The circumstances surrounding why the man chose to cross the tracks at Ambernath station are not immediately clear. The viral footage, however, has once again highlighted the potentially fatal consequences of railway-track trespassing.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/