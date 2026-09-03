Shiv Sena Leader Milind Deora Questions Cyclist’s Treatment During VIP Convoy Movement, Mumbai Traffic Police To Probe | Video

Shiv Sena Leader Milind Deora Questions Cyclist’s Treatment During VIP Convoy Movement, Mumbai Traffic Police To Probe | X @milinddeora

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora on Wednesday shared a video on X, raising questions over the alleged mistreatment of a cyclist by traffic police while clearing the road for a VIP convoy.

Video Shared On Social Media

In the video, a man carrying a heavy load on his bicycle is seen attempting to pass through a barricaded stretch. During this, a traffic police personnel allegedly pushes the bicycle aside, causing the luggage loaded on it to fall onto the road.

Regardless of who the VIP is, pushing a working cyclist & his bicycle is unacceptable. Every citizen deserves dignity.@MumbaiPolice & @MTPHereToHelp, please take strict action & make sure this doesn’t happen again. pic.twitter.com/jznbuwfCF2 — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) September 2, 2026

Deora tagged the Mumbai Police and Traffic Police on X and sought accountability and action against the personnel involved in the incident. He questioned the manner in which the cyclist was treated and said that regardless of who the VIP is, such treatment of a working cyclist is unacceptable. He stressed that every citizen has the right to be treated with dignity.

The video subsequently went viral on social media. Taking cognisance of the incident, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that the video would be examined and the circumstances surrounding the incident would be verified. Police said that further action would be decided after the inquiry is completed.

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