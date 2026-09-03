ISKCON Juhu Gokulashtami Celebrations: Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Restrictions, Diversions On September 3-4 | AI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police’s Western Suburbs Division has announced traffic restrictions and diversions around the Hare Rama Hare Krishna Mandir (ISKCON), Juhu, in view of the Gokulashtami celebrations on September 3 and 4.

A large number of devotees are expected to visit the temple during the festival. To ensure smooth traffic movement and public safety, the following arrangements will be implemented under the jurisdiction of the Santacruz Traffic Division.

Restriction Timings

September 3: 3.30 pm to September 4, 2 am

September 4: 4 pm to September 5, 2 am

No-Parking Zones

Parking will be prohibited for all types of vehicles on:

Janardhan Mhatre Road

Mukteshwar Devalaya Marg

Juhu Church Road

Gandhi Gram Road

Alfred Criedo Road

Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg

Shyamrao Parulekar Marg (N.S. Road No. 13)

Balraj Sahani Road

A.B. Nair Road

Devle Road (Military Road)

No-Entry Restrictions

1. Chandok Chowk to Mukteshwar Devalaya Marg:

The stretch from north to south will remain closed to all vehicles, except emergency services, VVIP vehicles, temple vehicles and vehicles belonging to local residents.

2. Alfred Criedo Road to Mukteshwar Devalaya Marg:

Traffic travelling from south to north will not be permitted.

3. Shyamrao Parulekar Marg to Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg:

The route will remain closed to all vehicles.

4. Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg–Devle Road Junction:

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Vehicles will not be allowed to travel from east to west towards Military Road.

One-Way Traffic

The stretch between Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg and Mukteshwar Devalaya Marg will be operated as a one-way road during the restrictions.

The Mumbai Traffic Police has appealed to motorists to cooperate with traffic personnel, follow the prescribed restrictions and use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience during the Gokulashtami celebrations.

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