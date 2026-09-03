'Is It Pakistani Willow?': King Charles' Curious Question To Babar Azam Over Signed Bat Goes Viral | Video

King Charles' Curious Question To Babar Azam Over Signed Bat Goes Viral | bbctms/X/theroyalfamily/Instagram

Babar Azam had a memorable moment away from the cricket field as he presented King Charles with a special cricket bat signed by members of the Pakistan team ahead of the third Test against England. The gesture came during the Pakistan squad’s meeting with the British monarch.

The Pakistan captain personally handed over the bat to Charles, with the signatures of the players making it a unique souvenir from the team’s tour of England. The interaction quickly caught the attention of cricket fans after footage of the presentation surfaced online.

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Interestingly, King Charles appeared curious about the bat and asked Babar a question about its origin: “Is it Pakistani willow?” The brief exchange added a light-hearted touch to the formal meeting and highlighted the monarch’s interest in the equipment used by the visiting team.

The presentation came at a difficult point in Pakistan’s Test campaign. England had already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the first two Tests, leaving Pakistan with the third and final match at Edgbaston to salvage some pride.

Pakistan also underwent major changes before the final Test, with seven players sent home and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed replaced by Mike Hesson. Despite the turmoil, the meeting with King Charles provided Babar and his teammates with a memorable off-field moment before they returned their focus to cricket.