Gujarati Music Composer And Singer Gaurang Vyas Dies At 87; Prime Minister Narendra Modi Mourns His Death

Music Composer And Singer Gaurang Vyas Passes Away | X (Prime Minister Narendra Modi)

Veteran music composer and singer Gaurang Vyas passed away in Ahmedabad on Wednesday night. He was 87 years old. Gaurang was the son of Padma Shri awardee composer, lyricist and singer Avinash Vyas. His death has left his fans shocked, and many of them are mourning his demise on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X (Twitter) to mourn his death.

He shared a long note in Gujarati, which translates to, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Gaurang Vyas, a renowned musician in the Gujarati music world. Carrying forward the rich musical tradition of his father Avinash Vyas, he had carved out a unique place for himself in the field of Gujarati music. His demise leaves Gujarat feeling the loss of a talented creator. His invaluable contribution to the Gujarati music scene will always be remembered."

PM Modi further wrote, "Prayers for the peace of the departed soul, and condolences to the bereaved family members and his vast legion of fans… Om Shanti…!!"

Gaurang Vyas Songs

Vyas had composed and sung many famous songs and had teamed up with many popular singers like Asha Bhosle, Alka Yagnik, and Usha Mangeshkar. His famous songs include Aaj Vagdavo Ruda Sarnayu Ne Dhol, Mune Ekli Meline, Gol Na Ramakada, Dholida Dhol Tu Aevore Vagad, Chando Ugyo Chawkma, Eni Jariyal Mojadiye, Ani Tadima Kanku Vera, and more.