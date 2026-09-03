No More Long Trips For Passport Services? Kargil Gets New Post Office Seva Kendra

Kargil Gets New Post Office Seva Kendra |

Residents of Kargil will now have easier access to passport-related services with the opening of a new Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) in the region. The inauguration of a Post Office took place in the district on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. The facility is aimed at making essential passport services more accessible to people living in the remote and strategically important Ladakh district.

POPSK inaugurated in Kargil

On Wednesday, September 2, 2026, Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh inaugurated the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in the presence of Ladakh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Member of Parliament Mohmad Haneefa, Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC Kargil Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon and other officials. The Kargil facility is the fourth POPSK under the Regional Passport Office (RPO) Srinagar and the 457th such centre in the country.

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LG Governor VK Saxena shared photos on X

Sharing the photos of the inauguration on X, LG Governor Saxena wrote, "Joined Hon’ble MoS for External Affairs, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh Ji in inaugurating the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) in Kargil, in the presence of Hon'ble CEC Kargil, Mohd Jaffer Akhoon and Hon'ble MP Ladakh, Mohd Haneefa Jan. This is the second POPSK in Ladakh, after Leh, fulfilling the long-pending demand of the people of Ladakh."

Talking about the easier access to passport-related services, LG said, "This new facility will bring the essential passport-related services closer to our people, saving them the hassle of travelling to Leh or Srinagar for Passport-related works. This facility will particularly benefit those undertaking Haj and other international pilgrimages, apart from education and job-related travels to other countries."

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Government services closer to people now

The POPSK, established under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Department of Posts and Passport Seva

Until now, residents seeking passport-related services could face difficulties due to the region’s challenging terrain, long distances and limited access to dedicated facilities. The new centre is expected to reduce the need for people to travel outside Kargil for several passport-related requirements.

The Post Office Passport Seva Kendra will provide services associated with the passport application process, including submission and processing of applications as per the applicable procedures. Applicants can access the facility for services for which the centre is authorised.