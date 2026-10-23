FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: ITBP Chief Flags 'Continuing Face-Offs Along China Border, Ceiling Portion Collapses At CSMT; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. India-China Face-Off Continues In Arunachal Pradesh, ITBP Chief Confirms Standoff At Multiple Locations | Video

ITBP chief Shatrujeet Kapur praised Shaurya Commandos for handling the situation and highlighted enhanced border preparedness. The standoff reportedly continued despite diplomatic engagements, including Chinese President Xi Jinping’s India visit for the BRICS summit. (Read More...)

2. Mumbai: Ceiling Portion Collapses Near CSMT Booking Hall Entrance, 2 Passengers Injured

The collapse took place around 10.05 pm on Thursday. The Central Railway identified the injured passengers as Vinayak Balu Hatkar, 28, and Ayan Naushad Matwankar, 24. Both were taken to St. George's Hospital. (Read More...)

3. Tibet Earthquake: Magnitude 7 Quake Kills 16, Injures 65 As Over 330 Houses Collapse Or Suffer Damage

More than 330 houses were damaged or destroyed. Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered urgent search and rescue operations as emergency supplies reached the affected areas. (Read More...)

4. Caught On Cam: Woman Doctor Slapped By Accused During Medical Examination At Wardha Primary Health Centre In Maharashtra; Doctors Threaten OPD Shutdown

The Gazetted Medical Officers' Association demanded action against the accused and accompanying police personnel, warning that outpatient services would remain suspended until its demands were addressed. (Read More...)

5. Shiv Sena Seeks Forensic Probe Into Manoj Jarange's Audio Clip, Suspects Conspiracy To Defame Eknath & Shrikant Shinde

A Shiv Sena delegation met Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to press for the demand, claiming that the audio clip contains defamatory remarks about Eknath Shinde and Shrikant Shinde. The party demanded verification of the recording, checks for tampering and legal action if wrongdoing is established. (Read More...)

6. Mumbai Local Train Commuters Demand More Women’s Coaches, Lower AC Fares Amid Overcrowding And Delays

At Central and Western Railway outreach meetings, passengers also flagged poor hygiene, drinking-water shortages, unauthorised passengers in disability-reserved coaches and inadequate slow locals for Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva. (Read More...)