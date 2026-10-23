India-China Face-Off Continues In Arunachal Pradesh, ITBP Chief Confirms Standoff At Multiple Locations | Video | FPJ

The ITBP chief praised the force’s Shaurya Commandos for their role in handling the face-offs, which have reportedly continued since July near the Line of Actual Control.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur has confirmed that face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops are continuing at multiple locations in Arunachal Pradesh, marking the first public confirmation by the force’s chief of the ongoing tensions in the eastern sector.

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Speaking at the ITBP’s annual felicitation ceremony, Himveer Samman Samaroh, in Alwar, Rajasthan, on Thursday, October 22, Kapur said the confrontations had occurred at several locations and that the situation remained unresolved.

“In the past few days, a situation arose where face-offs happened at several locations in Arunachal, and it still continues,” Kapur said.

The confirmation comes amid reports of a prolonged standoff near Taksing in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district, where Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops reportedly pitched tents near Asaphila, an area close to the countries’ disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC).

ITBP Chief Praises Shaurya Commandos For Handling Face-Offs

Kapur praised the ITBP’s newly raised Shaurya Commando platoons for their role in managing the situation along the border.

The ITBP chief highlighted the force’s preparedness and its efforts to strengthen operational capabilities through specialised training, new drone units and infrastructure designed to support personnel deployed in challenging border conditions.

He also underscored the importance of underground shelters and other protective measures to improve the force’s ability to operate in difficult terrain and respond to potential threats along the China frontier.

The ITBP is responsible for guarding India’s border with China across high-altitude and mountainous terrain, where differing perceptions of the LAC have periodically led to confrontations between patrol teams.

Chinese Troops Reportedly Pitched Tents Near Asaphila

The latest face-offs follow reports of a standoff in the Taksing area of Upper Subansiri district that emerged in July 2026.

According to reports citing government sources, PLA personnel pitched tents near the Maja company operating base, approximately 6–7 km inside India's perception of the LAC near Asaphila.

The reported confrontation is said to have begun during routine patrolling. Indian troops remain deployed in significant numbers in the area, according to reports.

However, the precise circumstances of the latest face-offs and the status of individual locations have not been fully detailed in the ITBP chief’s public remarks.

Earlier in 2026, the Indian Army had dismissed reports of Chinese encroachments or camps in Arunachal Pradesh as “incorrect and without any basis”. Local communities and political groups have also raised concerns about access to traditional lands and patrolling areas.

Standoff Continued During Xi Jinping’s India Visit

The continuing tensions are notable because they persisted amid diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited India from September 11 to 13, 2026, for the BRICS summit in New Delhi. The two countries have also used established military-to-military mechanisms, including commander-level talks, to address border-related differences.

Reports have indicated that Corps Commander-level discussions were held at the Wacha-Damai point in early September as part of efforts to manage the situation.

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Despite these engagements, the latest confirmation by the ITBP chief indicates that face-offs at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh remain unresolved.

The broader India-China border situation continues to be sensitive, with both sides maintaining deployments along the LAC and relying on diplomatic and military channels to prevent local confrontations from escalating.

No violence or casualties have been reported in connection with the latest face-offs.