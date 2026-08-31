67 Maharashtra Citizens Missing After Nepal-Tibet Floods As State Steps Up Rescue Efforts | AI

The Maharashtra government has intensified efforts to trace and establish contact with 67 tourists and citizens from the state who remain unaccounted for following the devastating floods that hit the Nepal-Tibet region on August 26.

405 Citizens Affected By Floods

According to the latest information available till August 30, a total of 405 citizens from Maharashtra have been affected by the flood situation. Of these, efforts are underway to bring 262 citizens back home, while 76 others are in contact with the authorities and have been confirmed safe.

Direct contact has not yet been established with a group of 60 citizens who had travelled through Richa Tours Pvt Ltd. In addition, 7 other citizens whose details have been registered through various links also remain out of contact. The state administration is making efforts to ascertain their whereabouts and obtain information about their safety.

Central Team Reaches Kathmandu

A special team of the Central Government has reached Kathmandu to assist in tracing tourists and citizens with whom contact has not been established. The Indian Ambassador to Nepal has also met the team and issued necessary instructions. Efforts are underway to establish contact with affected citizens, ascertain their safety and facilitate their return to India.

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The Maharashtra government is also coordinating with various agencies to address travel-related difficulties and provide assistance to stranded citizens. The efforts are being undertaken as per the directions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with the Chief Minister’s Office and state administration closely monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, 37 citizens stranded in Saga near Mount Kailash in Tibet reached Mumbai safely on the evening of August 29. In another development, 105 citizens from Nagpur have also returned safely.

The State Disaster Management Department is coordinating with concerned agencies to ensure the safe return of citizens affected by the floods. The administration is continuing its efforts to trace those who remain out of contact and provide all possible assistance to those stranded in the affected region.

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