Dharavi Sector 6 Rehabilitation Gains Momentum As 61 Hutment Owners Agree To Vacate Structures

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Mumbai: In a development that could facilitate the rehabilitation process in Dharavi’s Sector 6, 61 of the 85 hutment owners at Ganesh Nagar-Meghwadi have signed rental agreements and agreed to voluntarily vacate their structures. The remaining 24 families have been given time until September 10 to complete the formalities and vacate.

Demolition Notices Issued Earlier

The 85 unit-holders had been served demolition notices on August 21 for allegedly not cooperating with and obstructing public infrastructure works. Under the order, they were required to vacate within 10 days.

Earlier, 16 hutments had been identified for demolition. Of these, four were demolished with police assistance about two weeks ago after repeated efforts to secure the residents’ cooperation did not yield results.

Land Clearance For Rehab Work

A senior Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) official said the latest development was a significant step towards clearing the required land for rehabilitation construction. So far, 2,702 families have signed rental agreements, while 1,729 families have vacated their homes in Sector 6, according to the DRP.

Senior DRP officials recently held discussions with residents and representatives from Sector 6 who had raised concerns over the relocation process.

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DRP Appeals Against Rumours

“For Sector-6 residents and residents from other areas, the link is now becoming clearer that early cooperation will allow rehab construction to start early and speed up the project allowing the families to move into their new homes quickly. Most residents are in full support of redevelopment. Only a few become victims of rumour mongering and false propaganda. We encourage every Dharavikar to seek clarity directly from either DRP or ANDPL officials. We will continue to hold discussions with residents with emphasis on counselling, addressing concerns and securing voluntary cooperation wherever possible,” a senior DRP official said.

Residents who have already shifted to rented accommodation are also urging those yet to vacate to complete the process, saying that cooperation would help pave the way for rehabilitation construction.

Under the rental arrangement, families that sign the agreement and relocate are provided one year’s rent through a demand draft, along with a one-time shifting cost and one month’s brokerage. The rent is subsequently increased by 5 per cent and, from the 13th month onwards, is credited directly to the Head of the Household’s bank account until the family receives actual possession of its rehabilitation home.

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