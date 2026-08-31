Mumbai Port Launches Probe After Crane Overturns During Heavy-Lift Operation At Indira Dock | Wikipedia

Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) has launched a detailed investigation following the incident involving a shore-based mobile crane during heavy-lift/project cargo operations alongside M/V Vienna at BPS Berth, Indira Dock, on the evening of 30 August 2026.

Crane Overturns, Fire Breaks Out

At approximately 7.15 pm the crane deployed for cargo operations overturned towards the vessel, resulting in a fire. The situation was expeditiously contained and the fire extinguished by the MbPA Fire Brigade in concert with the vessel’s crew, thereby preventing further escalation. Two crane operators who sustained injuries were sent to hospital for medical attention, while the affected area was immediately secured as a precautionary measure.

Senior officers of MbPA have maintained continuous oversight of the situation since its occurrence. The site has been inspected by the concerned statutory safety authority, while the vessel’s representatives, P&I/insurance agencies, O&M Operator and other relevant stakeholders have been engaged for the requisite surveys, assessment and safe retrieval/removal of the affected crane.

Corrective Measures Underway

MbPA is ensuring that the concerned operators undertake all necessary corrective and preventive measures, with due emphasis on maintaining safe and compliant cargo operations and preventing recurrence of such incidents.

According to the Mumbai Port Authority the findings of the investigation shall be examined objectively and acted upon with due diligence. Should the investigation establish any negligence, dereliction, violation or non-compliance with prescribed safety requirements, commensurate action shall be initiated against the person(s), operator(s) or agency(ies) found responsible, in accordance with the applicable provisions, statutory requirements and extant law.

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