Mumbai: BMC's Gen Z Fellowship Programme Gets 10,820 Registrations For 50 Posts, Nearly 216 Applicants Per Seat

Young professionals show strong interest in the BMC’s new 12-month fellowship programme offering hands-on civic administration experience | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 31, 2026: The BJP-led Mahayuti-run BMC’s newly launched ‘Gen Z Fellowship Programme’ has attracted an overwhelming response, with 10,820 youngsters registering by the August 31 deadline. Of these, 6,879 paid the application fee, translating to nearly 216 applicants competing for each of the 50 fellowship positions.

Launched to bring young professionals into civic administration, the programme invited applications from August 17 and is modelled on Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Fellowship Programme.

It aims to provide fellows with hands-on exposure to policymaking, project planning and governance while working alongside senior civic officials.

Fellowship Attracts Qualified Candidates

The 12-month fellowship offers a monthly stipend of Rs 61,500 and has attracted highly qualified candidates from diverse fields, including law, medicine, engineering, commerce, science and the arts. Applicants include LLB, LLM, MBBS, BA, MA, MSc, MCom, BE and BTech graduates.

The BMC has set 21 eligibility criteria. Applicants must be graduates with at least 60% marks, be proficient in Marathi, have working knowledge of Hindi and English, possess computer skills and have at least one year of full-time work experience. Relevant internships, apprenticeships and articleships are also considered as experience.

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Selection Process Next

The civic administration will now scrutinise the applications and aims to complete the selection and appointment of fellows within the next two months.

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