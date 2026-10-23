Mumbai: Ceiling Portion Collapses Near CSMT Booking Hall Entrance, 2 Passengers Injured

CSMT Station | File pic

Mumbai: Two passengers were injured after a portion of the ceiling near the booking hall entrance at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) collapsed on Thursday night. The incident occurred around 10.05 pm on October 22, with the affected section reportedly part of ongoing work being carried out by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA).

Details On The Injured Passengers

The injured passengers were identified as Vinayak Balu Hatkar, 28, and Ayan Naushad Matwankar, 24. Both were taken to St. George’s Hospital, where they were receiving treatment in the casualty department. According to details shared by Central Railway’s Mumbai Division, Hatkar sustained a 3–4 cm lacerated wound on the right side of his scalp, in the parietal region. The wound was sutured.

Matwankar suffered a laceration on his left upper eyelid, abrasions on his right shoulder blade region and neck, as well as pain and swelling in his right ankle. Further investigations and clinical assessments were being conducted by the hospital’s medical team.

Cause Of Ceiling Collapse Yet To Be Determined

The ceiling portion that collapsed was associated with work being undertaken by the RLDA at the station. The circumstances that led to the collapse are yet to be established. Further details regarding the cause of the incident and any steps taken to assess the safety of the remaining structure are awaited.

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